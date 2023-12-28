Condors Top Knights

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







A three-point night from Drake Caggiula gives the Condors their fourth straight win over Henderson.

The Bakersfield Condors (11-10-2, 24pts) won their fourth straight over the Henderson Silver Knights (15-12-3, 33pts) on Wednesday. Drake Caggiula (4th, 5th) scored twice and had three points in his return from suspension. Jayden Grubbe (5th) had the game-winner. Brad Malone had two assists.

Olivier Rodrigue stopped 29 of 30 and now has a .942 save percentage over his last four starts, a stat he continues to lead all AHL goaltenders in.

Bakersfield improved to 21-8-1 all time against Henderson and 12-4-0 in Bakersfield.

