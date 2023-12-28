Bankier Scores Twice in 4-2 Loss to Eagles

DES MOINES, Iowa - Caedan Bankier scored twice in the first period for the Iowa Wild on Thursday night in a 4-2 loss to the Colorado Eagles at Wells Fargo Arena.

Riley Tufte and the Eagles took a 1-0 lead at 8:25 of the first period when Tanner Kero centered a pass that Tufte jammed around the right pad of Zane McIntyre (32 saves).

Iowa and Bankier responded with a pair of goals. Bankier tied the contest at 1-1 when he tipped a point shot from Ryan O'Rourke through Justus Annunen (17 saves). Maxim Cajkovic also earned an assist on the goal, which came at 11:56.

Bankier's second tally of the period came on the power play. After Sammy Walker sent the puck to the goal line for Steven Fogarty, Fogarty stepped to the top of the crease to set up Bankier for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle at 16:15.

The Wild carried the 2-1 lead into the first intermission. Each team took eight shots in the opening 20 minutes.

Ondrej Pavel knotted the game at 2-2 when he converted a penalty shot 5:32 into the middle frame.

Colorado outshot Iowa 21-15 through two periods.

The Eagles took a 3-2 lead with 9:06 remaining when Callahan Burke finished off a give-and-go pass from Tufte.

Ivan Ivan provided Colorado with an insurance goal and capped the scoring at 16:16 with a wrister over the shoulder of McIntyre.

Colorado outshot Iowa 36-19. The Wild went 1-for-4 on the man advantage and held the Eagles scoreless on three power play opportunities.

Iowa and Colorado square off again in the final game of 2023 on Saturday, Dec. 30 at 6 p.m. at Wells Fargo Arena.

