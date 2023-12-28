Amerks Come Up Short In Rematch With Crunch

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Rochester Americans News Release







(Rochester, NY) -The Rochester Americans (13-11-2-1) were unable to complete a two-game sweep over the Syracuse Crunch (16-9-2-2), dropping a 3-1 contest in a rematch with their intrastate rival Wednesday at The Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks and Crunch have split the first four games of the season-series with the road team emerging victorious on all four occasions. Dating back to the 2022-23 regular season versus Syracuse, six of the last nine meetings between the two clubs have been decided beyond regulation.

Forward Lukas Rousek scored for the second time in as many games and pushed his point streak to four games as he has five points (3+2) dating back to Dec. 20. The Czech native has a goal in three of his last four outings over that same span for the Amerks, who remain winless on home ice in December.

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski (5-6-1) made his 12th appearance of the campaign and stopped 12 of 15 shots he faced.

Shawn Element (2+0) recorded the first two-goal outing of his professional career while Gage Goncalves pushed his point streak to five games as he added his sixth goal of the season to complete the scoring. Goaltender Matt Tomkins (5-3-1) earned the win, stopping 22-of-23 shots in his ninth appearance of the slate.

Following a scoreless first period where the Amerks held a 10-4 shot-advantage, the Crunch drew a holding penalty at the 4:33 mark.

As the infraction was nearly expired, Rochester had a chance to open the scoring, however, Declan Carlile intercepted Rilley Stillman's pass intended for Mason Jobst in-between the circles inside the Syracuse zone.

Carlile sent Maxim Groshev ahead with the puck on an odd-man rush from the center-ice logo. As Groshev reached the right circle of Tokarski, he slid a one-time feed for Element to fire underneath the goaltender with 13:24 left in the frame.

The Crunch added two more quick goals 14 seconds apart on Goncalves and Element's sixth goals of the season to grab a 3-0 cushion, with all three Syracuse goals coming in a span of 37 seconds.

Rochester faced a three-goal deficit midway through the final period and eventually spoiled Tomkins' bid for his first AHL shutout at the 8:54 mark.

Prior to scoring on the penalty shot, Rousek sprinted through the neutral with the puck and was slashed on a breakaway in front of the Syracuse net as he approached the slot.

The Amerks looked to chip into the 3-1 score and pulled Tokarski for the final 4:35 of regulation, however, their efforts were denied by the Crunch and Tomkins as the horn sounded.

The Amerks remain at home on Friday, Dec. 29 when they welcome the defending Calder Cup champion and league-leading Hershey Bears for the only time this season. The contest, which will be the 465th all-time meeting between the league's two oldest clubs, will be carried on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV.

Stars and Stripes:

Lukas Rousek is the first Rochester skater to score on a penalty shot on home ice since former Amerk and current Sabre JJ Peterka did so on April 29, 2022 ... Rousek is also the first Amerk to have a penalty shot since he did so on Feb. 17, 2023 ... Rochester allowed 15 shots tonight, which is the fewest this season ... Additionally, the Amerks held the Crunch to only three shots during the third period, matching a season-low in a single period.

Goal Scorers

SYR: S. Element (5, 6), G. Goncalves (6),

ROC: L. Rousek (6)

Goaltenders

SYR: M. Tomkins - 22/23 (W)

ROC: D. Tokarski - 12/15 (L)

Shots

SYR: 15

ROC: 23

Special Teams

SYR: PP (0/1) | PK (1/1)

ROC: PP (0/1) | PK (1/1)

Three Stars:

1. SYR - S. Element

2. SYR - M. Tomkins

3. ROC - L. Rousek

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.