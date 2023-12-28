Five Different Goal Scorers Lead Firebirds to Win Over Condors

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Coachella Valley Firebirds News Release







The Firebirds defeated the San Diego Gulls on Wendesday night in front of sold-out crowd at Acrisure Arena by the final score of 3-1. The Firebirds scored a goal in each period to move their season record to 15-9-2-0.

The Firebirds opened the scoring in the first period on a powerplay goal from Shane Wright. Connor Carrick passed the puck to Wright at the top of the right circle, who then wired a wrist shot past Tomas Suchanek. The goal was Wright's 10th of the season and the secondary assist belonged to Logan Morrison.

Coachella Valley extended their lead 17:29 into the second period. Ville Petman grabbed the puck from behind the net and lifted it in front for John Hayden. Hayden couldn't find the back of the net, but the puck fluttered to Marian Studenic who beat a diving Suchanek to make it 2-0.

Ryan Winterton padded the Firebirds' lead in the third period. The play started with a zone entry from Logan Morrison and Tucker Robertson. Robertson moved the puck to Winterton, who made a quick move at the slot and fired home his fifth goal of the season to make it 3-0.

Chase de Leo spoiled Ales Stezka's shutout bid, getting San Diego on the scoreboard with 1:11 remaning in the game. Stezka went on to make 20 saves on 21 shots for his fourth win of the season.

The Firebirds powerplay went 1-for-4 and the penalty kill finished the night 2-for-2.

NEXT GAME

The Firebirds hit the road take to on the Tucson Roadrunners on Friday night at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT.

NEXT HOME GAME

After three games on the road, the Firebirds return to home ice to face the Abbotsford Canucks on Saturday, January 6th for Hometown Heroes Night, presented by Verizon. Puck drop is set for 6pm PT. LIMITED TICKETS AVAILABLE! Head to Ticketmaster to lock in your seat before it's too late. Don't forget to purchase parking in advance online at ParkWhiz.

Don't miss a moment of Coachella Valley Firebirds' hockey! Group, Flex, and Individual tickets for remainder of the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket options, click HERE or call 760-835-8778.

Stay up to date on the latest Firebirds' news and info by visiting CVFirebirds.com and by following the team on social media @Firebirds.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.