Silver Knights Fall, 3-1, to Bakersfield on the Road

December 28, 2023 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Bakersfield Condors, 3-1, on Wednesday evening at Mechanics Bank Arena. Jakub Demek scored his third goal of the year, Henderson's only tally of the game.

The Condors got on the board first with a goal from Caggiula.

The second period remained scoreless throughout. Goaltender Isaiah Saville stopped 17 of 17 Bakersfield shots in the second to keep it a one-goal game.

Grubbe doubled the Condors' lead with a goal at 12:51 in the third period.

Demek cut Bakersfield's lead to one again less than a minute later with his third goal of the season. He was assisted by Jake Bischoff and Christoffer Sedoff.

Caggiula then added his second goal of the game, an empty-netter, to make it 3-1.

The Henderson Silver Knights will return to home ice on Saturday, December 30. They'll face the Ontario Reign, and puck drop is set for 7 p.m. PT.

