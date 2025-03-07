Iowa Falls 4-0 in Rockford
March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
ROCKFORD, Ill. - The Iowa Wild fell 4-0 to the Rockford IceHogs at BMO Center on Friday night.
Brett Seney opened the scoring with 34 seconds remaining in the first period with a centering pass that deflected off an Iowa defender and snuck past Jesper Wallstedt (32 saves).
Rockford outshot Iowa 9-8 in the opening frame.
Zach Sanford hammered a one-timer home on the power play at 3:03 of the second period.
Nolan Allan followed up a rebound and elevated a backhand over Wallstedt 11:12 into the middle frame.
Sanford found the back of the net again with 3:59 remaining in the second period with another centering pass that banked in off a Wild defender.
Rockford outshot Iowa 22-15 through 40 minutes of play.
Drew Commesso stopped eight Wild shots in the third period and finished with 23 saves.
The IceHogs outshot Iowa 36-23. Iowa went 0-for-2 with the man advantage while Rockford finished 2-for-5 on the power play.
Iowa travels to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena on Saturday, Mar. 8 at 6 p.m. to visit the Milwaukee Admirals.
Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. Season tickets for 2025-26 are on sale now. Fans can purchase season tickets for the upcoming season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.
Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.
