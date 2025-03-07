Kolosov Assigned to Phantoms

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Allentown, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers have assigned goaltender Aleksei Kolosov to the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Additionally, the Phantoms have loaned goaltender Keith Petruzzelli to the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have again recalled forward Matt Miller from Reading.

Kolosov, 23, has gone 2-4-1, 3.59, .874 in seven games with Lehigh Valley and is 4-8-1, 3.45, .870 in 15 NHL games with Philadelphia this season. The third-round selection in 2021 from Minsk, Belarus last appeared with the Phantoms on January 29 in a 9-2 win at Bridgeport. He made his NHL debut on October 27, 2024 against Montreal and recorded his first NHL win on November 23, 2024 with an overtime decision against Chicago.

Miller, 25, is a 6'3 ¬Â³ rookie forward from Leo, Indiana who leads the Reading Royals in scoring with 11-20-31 in 53 games. He also represented Reading at the ECHL All-Star Game. Miller played in six games with the Phantoms at the end of last season and also suited up in one game in the Calder Cup Players. He scored one goal which came in his debut on April 5, 2024 against Providence. The University of Nebraska-Omaha product served as an alternate captain for two seasons where he played in 127 career games for the Mavericks scoring 38-33-71. The Fort Wayne area native became the first Indiana-born player in Phantoms franchise history.

Petruzzelli, 26, has played in six games with the Phantoms going 3-3-0, 3.21, .887 while also playing in 24 games with Reading going 8-12-4, 3.25, .898. In 2023-24 with the Toronto Marlies, Petruzzelli was 6-8-2, 3.55, .867. He has played in 53 career games in the AHL going 25-20-4, 3.17, .893 and also 54 games in the ECHL going 28-21-5, 2.77, .907. The 6'5 ¬Â³ goaltender out of Quinnipiac University was originally a third-round draft selection of the Detroit Red Wings in 2017. He was ECAC Goaltender of the Year and a finalist for the Mike Richter Award and Hobey Baker Award in his senior season. In four seasons with the Bobcats, he was 49-27-8, 2.17, .915.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return to action with a pair of afternoon contests at the Charlotte Checkers Saturday at 4:00 p.m. and Sunday at 1:00 p.m.

UPCOMING

Saturday, March 8 (4:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Sunday, March 9 (1:00) - Phantoms at Charlotte Checkers

Friday, March 14 (7:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms

Sunday, March 16 (3:05) - W-B/Scranton Penguins at Phantoms - Kids Takeover!

