Wolf Pack Look to Snap Head-To-Head Skid vs. Penguins at XL Center

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack play the middle game of their three-game homestand tonight as they welcome the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins to the XL Center.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

Tale of The Tape:

This is the fifth of six meetings between the Wolf Pack and the Penguins this season. It is the third and final meeting between the sides at the XL Center.

The season series will conclude on Mar. 26 at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

The Penguins have won all four of the prior meetings, all in regulation time. Most recently, on Feb. 21, the Penguins jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period on their way to a 4-1 victory.

Rutger McGroarty opened the scoring just 29 seconds into the game, scoring on the first shot of the night from the left-wing circle. Avery Hayes extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:03, scoring a five-on-three power play goal from the left-wing side. Boris Katchouk then beat a diving Louis Domingue from the left-wing circle at 15:58, making it 3-0.

Maxim Barbashev scored his first career AHL goal at 7:34 of the second period, jamming home a rebound. That was as close as the Wolf Pack drew it, however.

Filip Larsson made 22 saves in the final 40 minutes to preserve the two points, while Marc Johnstone hit the empty net at 19:31 of the third period.

The Wolf Pack's last victory against the Penguins came on Apr. 19, 2024, by a final score of 3-2 at the XL Center.

Wolf Pack Outlook:

The Wolf Pack doubled-up the rival Bridgeport Islanders by a score of 6-3 on Wednesday night at the XL Center.

Chad Ruhwedel struck 6:36 into the game, scoring form the right-wing circle to give the club a lead they never lost. Alex Belzile made it 2-0 9:16 into the second period, blasting a power play goal from the left-wing circle.

Cam Thiesing got the Islanders on the board with a shorthanded snipe at 13:10, but Dylan Roobroeck restored the two-goal lead at 16:57 when a puck grazed him and crossed the line.

Jaroslav Chmelaø scored his first career game-winning goal 1:15 into the third period, snapping home his ninth goal of the season from the right-wing circle.

William Dufour and Alex Jefferies both scored in the final frame for the Islanders, but Blake McLaughlin and Bryce McConnell-Barker countered for the home side, allowing them to pull away.

Anton Blidh leads the Wolf Pack in goals with 17, while Belzile paces the club in points with 50 (16 g, 34 a).

Penguins Outlook:

The Penguins dropped their second straight game on Tuesday night, 4-1 at the hands of the Belleville Senators.

Atley Calvert broke the ice 7:18 into the game, scoring his second career AHL goal. The Senators took over from there, however, scoring the game's final four goals.

Hayden Hodgson tied the game at 12:51, potting his third goal of the season. Zack Ostapchuk then put the Senators ahead for good at 15:44, scoring shorthanded. Xavier Bourgault picked up an insurance goal 9:39 into the second period, his sixth of the season, while Maxence Guenette hit the empty net at 19:28 to put the result out of doubt.

The Penguins also dropped a 5-4 overtime decision to the Hershey Bears on Mar. 1.

Katchouk currently leads the Penguins in goals with 19, while Ville Koivunen leads the club in points with 48 (17 g, 31 a).

Game Information:

WATCH: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN: Mixlr

Play-by-play voice of the Wolf Pack Alex Thomas will have 'Wolf Pack Pregame' starting live at 6:45 p.m. on both AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The homestand concludes this Sunday when the Senators make their lone trip to Hartford this season. Join us for our 'Sensory Awareness Game'! Our 'Sensory Awareness Game' will feature softer music at low volumes, a quieter goal horn, and a sensory area for those in need of a quiet space. This room will include sensory-friendly activities for all of those in attendance to participate in.

The puck drop is set for 5:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.