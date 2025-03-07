Monsters Blanked 3-0 by Bears

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Hershey Bears 3-0 on Friday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 28-17-5-5 and in third place in the AHL's North Division standings.

The Bears took the lead in the first period following goals from Nicky Leivermann at 9:17 and Alex Limoges on the man advantage at 14:38 leaving the Monsters trailing 2-0 after 20 minutes. Following a scoreless second period, Hershey's Luke Philp scored on the power play at 16:10 of the final frame bringing the score to 3-0.

Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 28 saves in defeat while Hershey's Clay Stevenson stopped 24 shots for the win.

The Monsters host a rematch against the Hershey Bears at 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, March 8, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.

Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:

1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 0 0 0 - - 0 HER 2 0 1 - - 3

Shots/Special Teams:

Shots PP PK PIM CLE 24 0/3 4/6 12 min / 6 inf HER 31 2/6 3/3 6 min / 3 inf

Goaltenders:

Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 28 3 16-10-6 HER Stevenson W 24 0 14-6-3 Cleveland Record: 28-17-5-5, 3rd North Division Hershey Record: 34-15-5-0, 1st Atlantic Division

- ClevelandMonsters.com -

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.