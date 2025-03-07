Wahlstrom's Hat Trick Propels P-Bruins Past Marlies

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Providence, RI - Forward Oliver Wahlstrom notched three goals, propelling the Providence Bruins past the Toronto Marlies 5-2 on Friday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Tyler Pitlick posted a goal and two assists, while Fabian Lysell recorded two assists. Riley Duran also scored in the victory.

How It Happened

Georgii Merkulov zipped a pass across the ice to Wahlstrom in the right circle, where he fired a wrist shot past the diving goaltender for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 1-0 lead just 42 seconds into the second period. Pitlick received a secondary assist.

While on the power play, Pitlick fed the puck to Wahlstrom in the right circle, where he snapped a shot past the blocker of the goaltender, extending the Providence lead to 2-0 with 11:25 remaining in the second period. Lysell was credited with a secondary assist.

Off an offensive zone face off, Pitlick wristed a shot from the right dot that beat the goaltender's pads, giving the P-Bruins a 3-0 lead with 10:08 to play in the second frame. John Farinacci received an assist.

Just 31 seconds later, Duran flipped in a rebound from the right post, extending the Providence lead to 4-0. Brett Harrison and Chris Ortiz were credited with assists.

With 12 seconds remaining in the second period, Jacob Quillan redirected a shot from the point that floated into the back of the net, cutting the Providence lead to 4-1.

Just 25 seconds into the third period, Wahlstrom redirected Michael Callahan's shot from the point through the arm of the goaltender, giving the P-Bruins a 5-1 lead. Lysell received a secondary assist.

Roni Hirvonen converted on a rebound from the right post to cut the Providence lead to 5-2 with 6:06 to play in the third frame.

Stats

Wahlstrom has goals in each of his first three games with Providence and five total in that span. He recorded the team's first hat trick of the season.

Pitlick posted his third three-point contest of the season.

Goaltender Michael DiPietro stopped 25 of 27 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 35 shots.

The power play went 2-for-8 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3.

The Providence Bruins improve to 32-17-4-2.

Up Next

The Providence Bruins travel to the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, March 8 at the MassMutual Center. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

