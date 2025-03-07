Syracuse Crunch Fall to Utica Comets, 4-1

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch battle the Utica Comets

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch fell to the Utica Comets, 4-1, tonight at the Adirondack Bank Center.

The Crunch move to 23-19-8-4 on the season and 3-5-1-0 in the 14-game season series against the Comets.

Crunch goaltender Matt Tomkins put a stop to 26-of-29 shots, while Nico Daws turned aside 17-of-18 for the Comets. The Syracuse power play converted on 1-of-4 opportunities, while Utica went 2-for-3.

The Comets were first on the board with a power play goal two minutes into the opening frame. Tomkins made the initial save on a shot from Nathan Légaré, but Joe Gambardella backhanded the rebound in from in front of the crease. Utica doubled its lead at the 19:37 mark when Légaré found the back of the net from the low slot while on the man-advantage.

Syracuse trimmed Utica's lead with a power play goal nearly halfway through the second period. Dylan Duke dished the puck from down low to the right circle where Conor Geekie netted a snapshot.

Légaré gave the Comets a 3-1 lead at the 8:27 mark of the final frame with a snapshot from the left circle on the rush. Gambardella potted an empty-net goal to seal the victory for Utica.

The Crunch close out their three-game road swing at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Sunday.

Crunchables: Anthony Angello made his Crunch debut tonight.

