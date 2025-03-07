Crunch's Maxim Groshev Suspended 10 Games

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League today announced that Syracuse Crunch forward Maxim Groshev has been suspended for 10 games as a consequence of using racially insensitive language directed at an opponent during a game vs. Rochester on Mar. 1.

Groshev has already served one game of the suspension, and will be eligible to return to the lineup on March 30.

The American Hockey League is committed to building a culture that is safe, inclusive, and free from abuse, harassment and all forms of unethical behavior or misconduct, and believes that individual inclusion learning is a key element of improving league-wide culture. As such, Groshev will be provided the opportunity to work with the National Hockey League's Player Inclusion Coalition to participate in education and training on racism and inclusion. He may apply to AHL President and Chief Executive Officer Scott Howson for a reduction to the suspension and reinstatement after eight (8) games based on an evaluation of his progress with the NHL PIC.

