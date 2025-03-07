Preds Assign Lucchini, Wiesblatt & Recall Bellows

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Milwaukee, WI- Nashville Predators General Manager Barry Trotz announced today that the team has recalled forward Kieffer Bellows from Milwaukee. Additionally, the Predators have reassigned forwards Jake Lucchini and Ozzy Wiesblatt to Admirals.

Lucchini has played in 53 games for the Admirals this season, registering 29 points on 14 goals and 15 assists while Wiesblatt shows 32 points, which is third on the team, via 14 goals and 18 assists.

Both players are expected in the Admirals line-up tonight when they take on the Chicago Wolves at 7 pm at Panther Arena.

