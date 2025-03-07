Game Preview: Bears at Monsters, 7 p.m.

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Cleveland, OH) - The Hershey Bears open a franchise-record 10-game road trip tonight in their first of two games at Rocket Arena, where they will face the Cleveland Monsters.

Hershey Bears (33-15-5-0) at Cleveland Monsters (28-16-5-5)

March 7, 2025 | 7 p.m. | Rocket Arena

Referees: Mike Sullivan (47), Jared Cummins (2)

Linespersons: T.J. Dockery (27), Joe Sherman (75)

Broadcast Information

Voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, and Bears media specialist Jesse Liebman on the call

TELEVISION: Antenna TV (WPMT FOX 43.2, Xfinity Ch. 247 and 1178, Verizon FiOS Ch. 463, Blue Ridge Ephrata Ch. 91, and Blue Ridge Newberry/Duncannon Ch. 88)

RADIO: WFVY 100.1 FM, Fox Sports 1460-AM

WATCH LIVE: AHLTV on FloHockey

LISTEN LIVE: Fox Sports AM-1460 Stream

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 6:30 p.m.; Television coverage starts at 7 p.m.

LAST TIME OUT:

The Bears are coming off a 6-2 loss at home to the Belleville Senators on Wednesday, as Belleville raced out to a 3-0 lead. After Pierrick Dubé scored at 13:21 of the second period, the Senators scored twice to increase their lead to 5-1. Mike Vecchione scored at 14:42 of the third period, but Belleville added an empty-net goal to close the scoring. The Monsters visited the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday and walked away with a 4-2 victory. With Cleveland trailing 1-0 after the first period, the Monsters took a 2-1 lead thanks to goals by Madison Bowey and Rocco Grimaldi. After Toronto tied the score at 2-2 late in the frame, Grimaldi netted a power-play goal midway through the third and Cole Clayton added an empty-netter.

HIT THE ROAD, JACK:

Tonight's game marks the start of a record-setting road trip for the Bears. Hershey will play 10 games away from home from now until March 29. The previous mark of nine consecutive road games has occurred twice before in the team's history. Hershey went 3-5-1 from Feb. 8-25 in the 1958-59 campaign and 3-6-0-0 from Feb. 27-March 14 in the 2007-08 season. This season, the Bears have been the best road team in the league, owning a .783 road points percentage on the strength of a 16-3-4-0 record away from GIANT Center. Hershey needs 10 more wins out of its remaining 13 road contests to match the franchise mark for road victories in a season (26, 2009-10) and 17 out of an available 26 points to match the club record for road points percentage (.736, 2023-24).

LAPPY LOCOMOTION:

Hendrix Lapierre carries a team-high seven-game point streak into tonight's game. The third-year pro has posted 12 points (4g, 8a) beginning with Hershey's 5-4 win over Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Feb. 11, including two three-point outings to match his AHL career-high, and most recently picked up an assist on Wednesday against Belleville.

CLEVELAND ROCKS:

Hershey will face the Monsters for the first time since the opening weekend to the 2024-25 season, when the Bears earned a split of two games at GIANT Center. Hershey will make its first visit to the recently-rebranded Rocket Arena since the 2024 Eastern Conference Finals. Hershey won both of its regular-season contests in Cleveland last season before going 1-2 at the venue in the postseason, as the Bears eventually claimed the Richard F. Canning Trophy at home in a thrilling Game 7 overtime thriller. The Bears have won their last six regular-season road games at Cleveland dating back to the 2021-22 campaign, and are 8-5-0-1 lifetime on the road against the Monsters. Alex Limoges leads the active roster against Cleveland with four points (0g, 4a), tied with the recalled Ethen Frank (3g, 1a).

BOWEY'S BOUNTY:

The Bears could face a familiar face tonight as former defender Madison Bowey joined the Monsters at the start of the season on a professional try-out and eventually signed an AHL contract after 17 games on Dec. 3. In 44 total games with Cleveland this season, the former 2013 draft pick of the Washington Capitals has generated 11 points (2g, 9a), and is coming off a two-point (1g, 1a) night against the Toronto Marlies on Wednesday.

BEARS BITES:

Ethan Bear leads all Eastern Conference skaters in plus/minus with a +26 and is tied for seventh in league defensive scoring with 38 points...Alex Limoges is one point away from his 200th professional/AHL point, Garrett Roe is one point from his 100th AHL points, and Dalton Smith is one point away from his 100th pro point...Mike Vecchione needs one more assist to earn his 100th as a Bear...The Bears have the third-fewest penalty minutes per game (10.83)...Hershey is tied with Manitoba and Texas for the league lead with 10 wins when tied after the second period...The Bears lead the league with 21 wins in games decided by one goal.

ON THIS DATE:

March 7, 2009 - Keith Aucoin enjoyed a three-point night featuring a goal and two assists as Hershey topped the Toronto Marlies 6-1 at Ricoh Coliseum. Aucoin's pair of assists capped a franchise-record 16-game assist streak that began on Feb. 6 at Philadelphia; the playmaker recorded 20 total assists over the course of his streak. Francois Bouchard and Alexandre Giroux also potted two goals and Semyon Varlamov made 20 saves.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.