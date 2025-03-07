Transactions: Nikita Grebenkin and Givani Smith Join Phantoms

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have received forwards Nikita Grebenkin and Givani Smith from the Philadelphia Flyers following trades earlier today. Additionally, the Flyers have recalled defenseman Emil Andrae and forwards Rodrigo Abols and Olle Lycksell.

Grebenkin, 21, arrives from the Toronto Marlies as part of a trade for Scott Laughton from Philadelphia to Toronto. Grebenkin was drafted in the fifth round, 135th overall, in the 2022 NHL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-2, and 210 pounds, he signed an entry-level contract in April 2024 and has since played in seven NHL games for the Maple Leafs. The left shot forward has played a majority of the 2024-25 season for the Toronto Marlies of the American Hockey League (AHL) where he has scored 9-21-30 in 39 games.

Prior to signing his National Hockey League entry level contract, the Serov, Russia native played for parts of three seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League (KHL) for the Metallurg Magnitogorsk. He registered 28 goals and 67 points through 120 games.

Smith, 27, was traded to the Flyers' organization from the Colorado Avalanche in exchange for Erik Johnson. He has played 168 NHL games in parts of six seasons with Detroit, Florida, San Jose, and Colorado scoring 9-13-22. The left-shot forward's professional career has been split between the NHL and American Hockey League. Smith has played 157 career games in the AHL where he has registered 26-27-53 including stints with Grand Rapids, Charlotte and the Colorado Eagles. This season, Smith has played in seven NHL games with the Colorado Avalanche and six games with the Colorado Eagles.

Andrae, 22, has played in 25 games with the Phantoms this season scoring 3-13-16 He has also played in 24 games with the Flyers this season scoring 1-5-6. Andrae is in his second full professional season in North America after a solid rookie campaign with Lehigh Valley in which he produced 5-27-32 in 61 games played. In his AHL career with Lehigh Valley he has produced 10-44-54 in 96 games. The 5'9 ¬Â³ left-handed shooter from Vastervik, Sweden was a second-round selection (#54) of the Flyers in the 2020 NHL Draft.

Ābols, 29, was recalled to Philadelphia on January 20 and played in nine games with the Flyers scoring his first career NHL goal on February 2 at Colorado. The Lativa product who made his NHL debut had initially decided to return to North America after playing four seasons in Sweden and has thrived in his opportunity to see if he was indeed good enough to play in the NHL. Abols has scored 12-15-27 with the Phantoms in 44 games. Since 2017-18, he played 266 games in Sweden, 70 games in the AHL and 4 games in the ECHL before finally making it to the top league in the world.

Lycksell, 25, leads the Phantoms in scoring with 17-24-41 in just 40 games played. He also represented the Phantoms at the AHL All-Star Classic taking place February 2-3 in Coachella Valley, Cal. Recently, he put together a nine-game point streak from February 14 through March 1 which is the second-longest in Lehigh Valley history. He has also played in six games with Philadelphia this season recording zero points.

For his three-year career, Lycksell has played in 131 games with the Phantoms scoring 50-75-125 and also 32 NHL games with the Flyers scoring 1-5-6.

The Phantoms are back in action this weekend with a pair of afternoon games at the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday at 4:00 and Sunday at 1:00.

