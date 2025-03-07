Gambardella & Legare Dominates Crunch, Comets Win 4-1

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Utica, NY. - In the rematch from last weekend's afternoon overtime thriller, the Utica Comets stepped onto the ice at home inside the Adirondack Bank Center to battle the Syracuse Crunch for the ninth time this season. The Comets four game winning streak was snapped on Wednesday night and they looked to start a new streak in front of a great crowd at home Friday night. The Comets Nathan Legare's and Joe Gambardella's three point were pivotal as they both scored two goals and added an assist to boost the Comets to victory by a 4-1 score. Nico Daws compiled 17 saves on 18 shots as he grabs another win this season.

During the first period, Utica got an early powerplay goal from Joe Gambardella who scored on a rebound chance at 2:17 for his fifth of the season lifting the Comets to a 1-0 lead. Nathan Legare added a late powerplay tally later as he scored his 10th of the year blasting a shot passed Matt Tomkins at 19:37. The Comets left the first period up, 2-0.

The Crunch scored their own powerplay goal when Conor Geekie struck at 8:17 beating Daws on the blocker side cutting the Comets lead to 2-1. Nathan Legare extended the Comets lead in the third with his wrist shot that beat Tomkins at 8:27 giving Utica a 3-1 advantage. Gambardella added an empty netter to seal the deal on his second of the game en route to a 4-1 win.

The Comets head to Syracuse on Wednesday, March 12th to play the Crunch again. The next home games take place on Friday and Saturday on March 14th and 15th against the Laval Rocket. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

