Mayhew's Three Helpers Lift Hogs to 4-0 Win

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs skated to a 4-0 win on Friday night against the Iowa Wild inside the BMO Center. Goaltender Drew Commesso earned his third shutout of the season with 23 saves.

In the first period, the IceHogs penalty stood tall killing off the Wild's first power play of the game with some help from Commesso in net. With 33 seconds to go in the frame, Gerry Mayhew entered the zone and dropped the puck for Brett Seney to guide into the net.

Rockford earned a 5-on-3 powerplay in the early stages of the 2nd. Zach Sanford riffled in his 11th of the season into the top corner past Iowa's Jesper Wallstedt. Nolan Allan pushed the lead to 3-0 when he batted in his own rebound just outside of the crease.

Back on the man-advantage, Sanford picked up his second goal of the game with a shot that deflected off an Iowa defenseman. Sanford has recorded back-to-back multi-goal games.

Using Mayhew's three assists to build the lead, the Hogs played a systematic 3rd period and shut the door on any Iowa comeback hopes.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Mar. 8 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Stars for the final time this season and host another Local Artist Hat Series Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans! Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO.

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.