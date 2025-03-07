Big Spring Savings for Belleville Sens Fans with March Break Madness Offer

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Belleville Senators News Release







BELLEVILLE, ON - Students across the Bay of Quinte Region are getting set for March Break and the Belleville Sens are celebrating the start of Spring with a March Break Madness BOGO Offer!

Starting today, fans who purchase a ticket to the Sens' Next Gen Game on March 23, 2025, against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), can receive a free ticket for one of seven upcoming home games between March 14 and April 5, against the Bridgeport Islanders (AHL affiliate of the New York Islanders), Cleveland Monsters, Lehigh Valley Phantoms (AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers), Syracuse Crunch (AHL affiliate of the Tampa Bay Lightning), and Rochester Americans (AHL affiliate of the Buffalo Sabres).

Fans can click here to take advantage of the March Break Madness BOGO offer, which is only available until Sunday March 16, 2025. Please note, once you complete your initial purchase for the game on March 23, you'll receive another email with instructions on how to redeem your complimentary ticket.

More information is also available via the following links on becoming a season seat member, purchasing a flex pack membership, or putting down a deposit for a group experience. For further details on those ticket options, premium seating and Business Elite packages, visit the Belleville Sens website or email tickets@bellevillesens.com.

