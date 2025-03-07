Rangers Assign D Chad Ruhwedel to AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack
March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Chad Ruhwedel to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.
Ruhwedel, 34, has recorded 12 points (3 g, 9 a) in 36 games with the Wolf Pack this season. He has also appeared in five games with the Rangers, recording an assist.
The native of San Diego, CA, split the 2023-24 season between the Rangers and the Pittsburgh Penguins. He was acquired by the Rangers from the Penguins on Mar. 7, 2024.
He scored four points (1 g, 3 a) in 47 games with the Penguins prior to the trade, then skated in five regular season games with the Rangers.
Ruhwedel has recorded a point in each of his last four games with the Wolf Pack, scoring two goals and adding three assists in that span.
