Wolves Drop 3-1 Decision to Admirals
March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
MILWAUKEE-The Chicago Wolves concluded a four-game road trip by falling to the Admirals 3-1 on Friday night in Milwaukee.
Juha Jaaska had the lone tally for the Wolves while Joakim Kemell scored the game-winner for the Admirals in the third period to hand Chicago its fourth loss in a row.
Jaaska got the Wolves off to a strong start when the forward scored midway through the first period while Chicago was killing a penalty. Jaaska and Justin Robidas broke into the Admirals zone two-on-one, Robidas fed his teammate with a pass and Jaaska tucked the puck past Milwaukee netminder Matt Murray to the stick side. Robidas had the lone assist on Jaaska's ninth goal of the season.
Milwaukee answered back in the opening minute of the second with a shorthanded goal of its own as Jake Lucchini found the back of the net.
In the third, Kemell's power-play goal put the Admirals in front and Ondrej Pavel's empty-net tally capped the scoring.
Spencer Martin (17 saves) suffered the loss in goal for the Wolves while Murray (16 saves) earned the win for the Admirals.
Chicago fell to 27-23-3-0 on the season while Milwaukee improved to 29-18-4-5.
Up next: The Wolves host the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday night at Allstate Arena (7 p.m.).
