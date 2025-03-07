Game Preview: Condors v Roadrunners, 7 p.m.

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)









The Bakersfield Condors and Tucson Roadrunners open a two-game weekend set separated by just two points for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division. The Condors are 0-2-1 against the Roadrunners this season.

LOOKING BACK

Bakersfield won its third straight and ran its point streak to four games (3-0-1) with a 4-3 shootout win over Colorado on Wednesday. Seth Griffith scored his 17th goal of the season while Alex Swetlikoff tied the game late in the third period. In the shootout, Collin Delia stopped all three attempts while Jacob Perreault scored the team's lone shootout goal.

CAM THE MAN

Cam Dineen made his Oilers debut last night, playing over 14 minutes, including a minute in overtime. The 26-year old has played 35 games at the NHL level with seven assists.

LEADING THE WAY

Seth Griffith is third in the league scoring race with 51 points (17g-34a) on the campaign. He has 21 points (6g-15a) over his last 17 games. He is fourth in shooting percentage at 25.8%.

WORKING OVERTIME

Bakersfield has been to overtime 17 times this season, fourth most in the AHL.

THURSDAY TRADE

Edmonton acquired Jake Walman from the San Jose Sharks and sent C Carl Berglund to the Sharks as part of the deal. Berglund had 12 points (2g-10a) in 45 games with Bakersfield this season.

KEEP IT CLOSE

Eight of the last nine games, and 10 of the last 12 games, have been decided by a goal. Overall, the Condors are 13-4-6-3 in one-goal games.

SWEATING IT OUT

Alex Swetlikoff has two goals in his last three games. He has three points (2g-1a) in his last four contests.

GOOD FIRSTS

Bakersfield is +11 in goal differential in first periods this season. They have scored first 30 times this year with a record of 18-6-6.

SHOOTOUT SPECIALIST

Jacob Perreault is a perfect 4-for-4 in shootout attempts this season. He is tied with Glenn Gawdin, who is also 4/4, for the league lead.

PUTTING IN THE WORK

Goaltender Olivier Rodrigue is third in the AHL in minutes played at 1,963 minutes. He is three wins shy of his career high of 19.

PACIFIC OUTLOOK

Seven teams will once again make the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs from the Pacific Division. Currently, Bakersfield is two points back of Tucson for seventh, with two games in hand. Bakersfield is four points back of six place Abbotsford, with two games in hand. The Canucks host the fifth-place San Jose Barracuda tonight (Click here for the playoff primer)

TUCSON TROTS IN

Tucson beat Ontario 4-1 on the road on Wednesday. Matthew Villalta stopped 36 of 37. The Roadrunners are 4-0-1 in their last five and 6-2-1-1 in their last 10.

UP NEXT

Bakersfield is home tomorrow night against Tucson with BLUEY here for pictures! (Click here for tickets). Puck drops at 7 p.m.

