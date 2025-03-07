Bojangles Game Preview: March 8 vs Lehigh Valley

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Before the Checkers take the ice this season, we're breaking down everything fans need to know with the Bojangles Game Preview!

The home stand rolls on for the Checkers, who welcome the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to town for the final two matchups between the two teams this season.

THE MATCHUP

Record/Standings

CLT - 30-16-3-3 (4th Atlantic)

LV - 28-21-5-2 (5th Atlantic)

Power Play / Penalty Kill

CLT - 21.5% / 86.9%

LV - 18.2% / 80.6%

Offense / Defense

CLT - 3.19 GF/Game / 2.62 GA/Game

LV - 3.05 GF/Game / 3.27 GA/Game (21st)

Head-To-Head

1-1-0-0

THE STORYLINES

THE DUST HAS SETTLED

The NHL Trade Deadline is officially in the rear view mirror, having come and gone on Friday afternoon. The Panthers were wheeling and dealing up until the cut off, but the Checkers came away relatively unscathed. The two changes were the loss of Patrick Giles - who was dealt to San Jose in exchange for Vitek Vanecek - and a swap in the crease - sending Chris Driedger to Winnipeg in exchange for Kaapo Kahkonen, who was immediately assigned to Charlotte.

BETWEEN THE PIPES

Kahkonen comes with a strong pedigree - he was an AHL All-Star in 2018-19 and won the Baz Bastien Memorial Award as the AHL's top goalie the next season. This season hasn't gone his way, but he had been backstopping a Manitoba squad that holds the second-worst record in the league.

He now joins the goaltending platoon in Charlotte that includes Cooper Black and Ken Appleby - both of whom have been on strong runs as of late. Black is 6-1-0 over his last seven starts and allowed 10 total goals over that stretch, while Appleby has won two of his last three starts and currently leads the AHL in goals-against average.

LIGHTING THE LAMP

The Charlotte offense has been through its fair share of highs and lows this season, but it's come to life recently. The Checkers have scored four or more goals in four of their last eight games - holding a 4-0-0-0 when hitting that threshold and a 1-2-0-1 record when falling below that.

They'll look to jumpstart the offense this weekend against a Lehigh Valley team that ranks in the bottom third of the league in goals allowed per game and has allowed four or more goals in five of their last eight contests.

THE MILESTONES

John Leonard is one shy of 300 pro games

John Leonard and Rasmus Asplund are each one shy of setting the franchise single-season records for both shorthanded goals and shorthanded points

Trevor Carrick is one shy of becoming the 9th defenseman in franchise history to hit 40 points in a season

THE PLAYERS TO WATCH

Charlotte

John Leonard - Four points (2g, 2a) in two games against LV this season

Justin Sourdif - Four points (3g, 1a) in last three games

Rasmus Asplund - 13 points (5g, 8a) in last 14 games

Lehigh Valley

Oscar Eklind - Two points (0g, 2a) in two games against CLT this season

Anthony Richard - 11 points (6g, 5a) in last 10 games

Jacob Gaucher - 6 points (4g, 2a) in last 6 games

THE INFO

Saturday is International Women's Day presented by PNC Bank. The Checkers and PNC will be hosting a pregame Women In Business Panel featuring several local professional leaders in the East Charlotte Room. Doors for the game will open at 2:30 and the panel will begin at 2:45. Fans can get a ticket to the game and a special edition shirt here.

Sunday is Gaston County Day presented by Gaston County Parks Recreation and Tourism. The team will be wearing special Ghost Peppers jerseys that will be auctioned off during the game.

If you can't make it to the Coliseum this weekend, both games - along with every game this season - are available via the new AHLTV on FloHockey!

