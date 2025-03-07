Sabres Acquire Brännström from Rangers
March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Rochester Americans News Release
(Rochester, NY) - The Buffalo Sabres announced today the acquisition of defenseman Erik Brännström from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Nicolas Aubé-Kubel.
Brännström will report to Rochester next week following this weekend's games in Laval.
Brännström, who was acquired by the Rangers from Vancouver on Jan. 31, has tallied three goals and 13 assists for 16 points in 14 AHL games between Abbotsford and Hartford this season.
In 104 career AHL contests with Hartford, Abbotsford, Belleville, and Chicago, the native of Eksjo, Sweden, has recorded 14 goals and 65 assists for 79 points. He was an AHL All-Star as a rookie in 2018-19.
Originally a first-round pick (15th overall) by Vegas in the 2017 NHL Draft, the 5-foot-10, 185-pound blueliner has tallied 10 goals and 67 assists for 77 points in 294 career NHL games with Ottawa and Vancouver.
Images from this story
|
Erik Brännström with the Hartford Wolf Pack
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
