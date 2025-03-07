Monsters Announce Pair of Roster Moves

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Friday that the Blue Jackets assigned forward Joseph LaBate to the Monsters and Cleveland recalled forward Curtis Hall from the ECHL's Cincinnati Cylcones. LaBate posted 0-1-1 with ten penalty minutes and a +1 rating in six appearances for Columbus this season and added 6-7-13 with 49 penalty minutes in 33 appearances for the Monsters. Hall supplied 1-0-1 with two penalty minutes in 14 appearances for the Monsters this season and added 1-6-7 with a +3 rating in 13 appearances for Cincinnati.

A 6'5", 209 lb. left-shooting native of Eagan, MN, LaBate, 31, was selected by the Vancouver Canucks in the fourth round (101st overall) of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 19 career NHL appearances spanning parts of two seasons with Vancouver and Columbus from 2016-17 and 2024-25, LaBate notched 0-1-1 with 31 penalty minutes. In 438 career AHL appearances for the Utica Comets, Belleville Senators, Milwaukee Admirals, Chicago Wolves, and Cleveland spanning parts of ten seasons from 2015-23 and 2024-25, LaBate supplied 69-77-146 with 741 penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, LaBate registered 31-52-83 with 143 penalty minutes in 150 career NCAA appearances for the University of Wisconson spanning four seasons from 2011-15, helping the Badgers claim the 2012-13 WCHA Tournament Championship and the 2013-14 Big Ten Tournament Championship.

A 6'3", 212 lb. right-shooting native of Chagrin Falls, OH, Hall, 24, logged 7-10-17 with 26 penalty minutes in 138 career AHL appearances spanning parts of five seasons from 2020-25 with Providence, Grand Rapids, and Cleveland and collected 17-15-32 with five penalty minutes and a +7 rating in 43 career ECHL appearances for the Maine Mariners and Cincinnati spanning parts of three seasons from 2022-25.

Prior to his professional career, Hall registered 22-16-38 with 55 penalty minutes and a +15 rating in 52 NCAA appearances for Yale University spanning two seasons from 2018-20 and in 2019-20, Hall was named to the ECAC Second All-Star Team and the All-Ivy League Second Team. In 113 career USHL appearances for the Youngstwon Phantoms spanning two seasons from 2016-18, Hall notched 20-32-52 with 60 penalty minutes and a +3 rating and was named to the 2016-17 USHL All-Rookie Second Team. Hall additionally represented Team USA at the 2020 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship.

