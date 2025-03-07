Registration Open for Belleville Sens NextGen Game Skate Presented by CAA

BELLEVILLE, ON - Preparations are well underway for the Belleville Sens first ever Next Gen Game celebrating the future of hockey, and as part of the event, fans will have one more chance this season to hit the ice with their favourite players after the game!

The Belleville Sens Next Gen Game takes place on Sunday March 23, 2025, against the Cleveland Monsters (AHL affiliate of the Columbus Blue Jackets), with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. Along with wearing fan-designed uniforms and immersing some young fans into the gameday experience as junior reporter, junior public address announcer, and junior in-arena host, the entire roster will take part in a post-game skate with fans presented by CAA.

Fans will be able to take some laps around the rink, chat and get photos with, and get autographs from their favourite Sens players, with CAA again providing free hot chocolate for all participants.

Anyone interested in taking part in the post-game skate presented by CAA can click here to fill out the registration form, with participating skaters asked to bring their skates and helmets to the game and use Gate 1 or Gate 3 to enter CAA Arena.

Tickets for the Belleville Sens Next Gen Game on, Sunday March 23, 2025, against the Cleveland Monsters and all Belleville Sens home games through the 2024-25 season are now on sale via Ticketmaster or by emailing tickets@bellevillesens.com.

