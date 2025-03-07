IceHogs Conclude Season Series with Wild

March 7, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, Il. - The Rockford IceHogs and Iowa Wild will meet for the final time in the regular season tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. Rockford has won the last two meetings between the two central division rivals. The IceHogs will have the chance to clinch the season series against Iowa, entering the final matchup with a 6-5 record over the Wild.

Series Finale- Tonight is the 12th and final meeting between the IceHogs and Wild this season with Rockford leading the season series 6-5. The IceHogs will try and clinch the season series and capture the first three-game win streak in the series after winning the previous two meetings. The IceHogs' power-play has found success against Iowa, going 13/36 (36.1%) against their division rival in the first 11 games. Forward Cole Guttman has led the way for Rockford, scoring six goals and six assists against the Wild this year. The season finale carries two huge points in the balance as the IceHogs hold a six point advantage over Iowa for the final playoff spot in the Central Division.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 22-25-5-1, 50 points (5th Central Division)

Iowa- 20-30-3-1, 44 points (6th Central Division)

Hayes Makes His Return- Rookie Gavin Hayes made his return to the IceHogs lineup last weekend in Tucson. Hayes has been out since late December with a shoulder injury. The 2022 3rd round pick got on the scoresheet in the Hogs' overtime win over the Roadrunners Saturday night with an assist on Dmitry Kuzmin's first goal as an IceHog. Hayes has six points in 31 games with Rockford this season.

Home Sweet Home- The IceHogs begin a season-long four-game home-stand tonight when the host the Wild. Through 53 games, the IceHogs have played the fewest home games in the AHL with just 23 games played on home ice. Rockford has posted an 11-11-1 record and are 3-2 against the Wild at home this season. The IceHogs will play 13 of their last 19 games at the BMO Center to end the 2024-25 season.

Scouting the Opponent- The Iowa Wild enter tonight's game riding a four-game win streak with wins over Milwaukee and Grand Rapids last weekend, both wins came on the road. Travis Boyd leads Iowa in scoring with 38 points (14G, 24A) on the season and has posted ten points in the series with Rockford. Iowa has struggled on both the power-play and penalty kill, ranking last in both categories. With 3/4 wins coming away from home, the Wild have improved their road record to 10-16-2 on the year.

2024-25 Head to Head Matchups:

Nov. 9 vs Iowa 7 p.m. L 3-6

Dec. 11 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 0-4

Dec. 14 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-1

Dec. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. L 1-5

Dec. 27 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 5-0

Dec. 28 @ Iowa 6 p.m. W 4-2

Dec. 31 vs Iowa 6 p.m. L 4-5

Jan. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. W 6-3

Jan. 18 @ Iowa 6 p.m. L 1-2

Feb. 17 @ Iowa 7 p.m. W 4-2

Feb. 21 vs Iowa 7 p.m. W 2-1

Mar. 7 vs Iowa 7 p.m.

