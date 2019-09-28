Iowa Edges Moose

The Manitoba Moose (0-1-0) lost their first preseason game against the Iowa Wild (1-0-0) on Friday night at Ralph Engelstad Arena. The Moose came out strong as Ryan White set the tone early with a heavy hit on an Iowa defender. Both teams were awarded a power play in the first period, however neither team capitalized on the advantage. The Wild opened the scoring as Will Bitten found the net with an added assist from Luke Johnson.

The Wild scored at 7:39 of the second period to build on their lead. With a delayed penalty looming, Keaton Thompson found Dmitry Sokolov in the slot who, with a quick shot, scored the second Wild goal. The Moose defenders were able to shutdown the Wild for the rest of the period, allowing just nine shots on goal.

Tension built in the third period and despite many chances from both ends the score remained the same through most of the stanza. Carlson was dominant in the third, making a timely glove save that gave the Moose momentum. It was not until 22 seconds remained in the game that Cole Maier scored for the Moose. Maier's goal was assisted by Jansen Harkins and Alexis D'Aoust. Carlson faced a total of 29 shots and stopped 27 in the 2-1 loss.

What's Next?

The Moose take on the Wild face off again Saturday afternoon at 2pm CT. Catch the action live on moosehockey.com/listenlive, starting 15 minutes before puck drop.

