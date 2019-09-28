Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM

(Hershey, PA) - Tonight, the Hershey Bears battle the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in their only home preseason tilt ahead of the 2019-20 regular season. All tickets are general admission seating and available at the Giant Center box office for only $12.

Hershey Bears (0-1-0-0) vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (1-1-0-0)

September 28, 2019 | 7 PM | Preseason Game 2 | Giant Center

Referees: Mitch Dunning (43), Brandon Biggers (33)

Linesmen: Colin Gates (3), Tommy George (61)

ATLANTIC DIVISION STANDINGS

LAST TIME OUT:

Last night, the Hershey Bears opened the preseason in a 2-0 loss to the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at Mohegan Sun Arena. Logan Thompson earned third star honors after stopping 18 of 19 shots in regulation. Sam Lafferty opened the scoring and tallied the eventual game-winning goal for the Pens on a power play strike at 6:52 of the second period. Despite six power play chances, the Chocolate and White were unable to find the equalizer. Joseph Blandisi scored into an empty net at 19:17 of the third period to round out a 2-0 final.

FROM WEST TO EAST:

The Bears added a pair of former Ontario Reign forwards over the off-season, and both are projected to be in tonight's lineup. Matt Moulson brings 955 professional games to the Chocolate and White and is entering his 14th pro season. His resume includes 650 NHL games with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Islanders, Minnesota and Buffalo Sabres. In the last two seasons, Moulson posted 108 points (46 goals, 62 assists) in 117 games with the Reign. Joining Moulson cross country is Philippe Maillet, who signed to a two-year, two-way contract by Washington on Jul. 1, 2019. Maillet served as an ironman last season, playing in all 68 games for Ontario. He finished the 2018-19 season with 54 points (16 goals, 38 assists).

HOMETOWN KIDS:

Casey Bailey and Dillan Fox are two players looking to impress in front of their hometown faithful during the preseason on professional tryouts. Bailey spent the 2018-19 season playing for Bratislava Slovan in the KHL and tallied five points (one goal, four assists) in 45 games. Previously, Bailey was named to the 2017 AHL All-Star game, representing the Binghamton Senators in the midst of a 21-goal season in 2016-17. Prior to turning pro, Bailey played three seasons at Penn State University from 2012-2015 and went onto become the first PSU player in program history to make his NHL debut and score a NHL goal. Dillan Fox is a Hummelstown, PA native and a graduate of Lower Dauphin High School in central PA. Fox has split time in the last four seasons in the ECHL and the SPHL.

LET THE KIDS PLAY:

The Bears current roster features 1st, 2nd and 3rd round draft picks by the Washington Capitals poised to make their professional debut. Blue liner Alexander Alexeyev was selected 31st overall in the 2018 NHL Draft weeks after the Capitals captured their first Stanley Cup in franchise history. Forward Brett Leason was selected in the 2nd round, 56th overall by Washington in the most recent NHL draft. Leason produced a sparkling 89 points (36 goals, 53 assists) with the WHL's Prince Albert Raiders last season and represented Canada in the 2019 World Juniors Championship. Kody Clark and Riley Sutter were both selected in the 2nd and 3rd rounds of the 2018 NHL Draft, and are both on the training camp roster nursing injuries.

