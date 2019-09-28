Bears Rally to Beat Pens in Home Preseason Tilt in Overtime

September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release





(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears came from behind after trailing at second intermission to top the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins in overtime, 2-1, on Saturday night at Giant Center in their only home preseason game. Parker Milner stopped 28 of 29 shots in net for the Bears.

After a scoreless opening frame, the Penguins drew first blood in the final moments of the second period. On a sharp angle shot at 19:50, Kasper Bjorkqvist beat Milner short-side and low to the ice. Shots after 40 minutes were even at 18-18, with the Bears 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Into the third period, the Bears were tasked with an early penalty kill after Eddie Wittchow was flagged for high-sticking at 1:50. Seconds after Hershey's fourth successful penalty kill, Bobby Nardella hit the goal post on an offensive rush from the right face-off circle to bring the Chocolate and White within inches of tying the game. The Bears were granted their third power play chance at 7:36 after Brandon Hawkins was boxed for cross-checking. Hershey countered and converted on the power play for their first goal of the preseason. Matt Moulson redirected a shot from the low-slot past Penguins goaltender Alex D'Orio at 7:56.

The Bears faced two more chances on the man-advantage in the third period, and finished the night 1-for-5 on the power play. Sudden-death overtime was required for both teams in a 1-1 preseason deadlock. After Wilkes-Barre/Scranton possessed the puck to start the overtime period, Hershey seized their opportunity to win the game at 2:56. Garrett Pilon feathered a head-man pass to Axel Jonsson-Fjallby, who scored the overtime game-winner to complete a 2-1 comeback win for the Chocolate and White.

The Hershey Bears hit the road to complete their three-game, preseason schedule on Monday night. The Bears will travel to Lehigh Valley to battle the Phantoms at 7:05 PM from the PPL Center in Allentown.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.