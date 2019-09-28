Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Belleville Senators News Release
The set-up
It's been a long wait but Belleville Senators hockey is back ... sort of.
The game won't count in the standings but the Sens will hit the ice for the time in 2019-20 for the first of two preseason contests with Laval at Place Bell.
With the Senators having spent the week in Belleville in training camp, today marks the first opportunity for Troy Mann and his staff to see his side in game-action.
Roster notes
The Senators have taken 24 players to Laval for preseason and have left seven at home. Nick Paul, Jordan Szwarz, Jack Rodewald, Andreas Englund, Jordan Murray, Hubert Labrie and Alex Dubeau didn't make the trip to Quebec.
No indication on who will start in goal for the Sens but Marcus Hogberg, Filip Gustavsson and Joey Daccord travelled.
Previous history
Belleville and Laval will square off in preseason action for the third straight year. The Senators hold a 3-1 all-time record over the Rocket in the preseason and won both contests last season at CAA Arena.
Who to watch
With Belleville on training camp tryouts, defenceman Griffin Reinhart and forward Cole Cassels will be looking to impress as they seek to earn an AHL contract for the season from Belleville. The two players have combined for more than 450 career AHL games.
Where to watch
Saturday's game starts at 3pm but although it will not be available on AHLTV, you can watch the game HERE. Follow the Belleville Sens on twitter for live updates.
The radio broadcast on CJBQ 800 begins at 2:50pm with Jack Miller on the call.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28 - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Tops Chicago, 4-2, in Preseason Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Youth Leads Way in Condors 8-3 Preseason Win over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Drop Preseason Opener to Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Falls to San Jose in Preseason Debut, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Edges Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Earn First Preseason Victory with 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Belleville Senators Stories
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28
- Sens Sign Sabourin to a Two-Way Deal
- Senators Announce Jersey Numbers
- Ottawa Assigns Four to Belleville
- Sens Release Three from Camp