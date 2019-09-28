Blue Jackets Recall Forward Eric Robinson from Monsters

CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Saturday that the Blue Jackets recalled forward Eric Robinson from Cleveland. A 6'2", 201 lb. left-shooting native of Bellmawr, NJ, Robinson, 24, posted a -3 rating in 14 appearances for Columbus spanning the last two seasons and added 12-12-24 with 15 penalty minutes and a +3 rating in 45 appearances for the Monsters in 2018-19.

Prior to his professional career, Robinson supplied 39-28-67 with 74 penalty minutes and a -29 rating spanning four seasons at Princeton University from 2014-18 and served as Princeton's captain during the 2017-18 campaign. In 50 appearances for the USHL's Dubuque Fighting Saints during the 2013-14 season, Robinson contributed 8-16-24 with 24 penalty minutes and a -1 rating.

The Monsters Home Opener at the newly-transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse is Friday, October 11th!

2019-20 Monsters Single Game Tickets are on sale NOW starting at ONLY $10 PER SEAT! Monsters Hockey Club Memberships are also available, providing members the lowest possible ticket prices, best seat locations, exclusive members only events like the Monsters' annual Meet the Team party and an exclusive, FREE Monsters Jersey or Hoodie! Group outing and birthday bash packages for ten or more people are also on sale now. All tickets can be purchased at ClevelandMonsters.com, by calling (216) 420-0000 or by visiting any Northern Ohio Discount Drug Mart. Be sure to follow the Monsters on Twitter @monstershockey, on Facebook at www.facebook.com/monstershockey, and on Instagram @monstershockey.

