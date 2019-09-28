Bruins Prevail in T-Birds Final Preseason Game
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The Springfield Thunderbirds completed their preseason schedule on Saturday night, falling by a final score of 8-1 to the Providence Bruins at the Dunkin' Donuts Center.
After jumping out to a 2-0 first period lead on Friday night on home ice, the Thunderbirds wasted little time taking the lead on Saturday on the road. After Adam Larkin drew a tripping minor in the game's opening 2:05, Patrick Bajkov cashed in with a power play wrister from the right circle to make it 1-0 at 3:36 of the opening frame.
The Bruins put themselves behind the eight ball with two overlapping penalties later in the first, which gave the Thunderbirds a brief 5-on-3. However, goaltender Kyle Keyser and the Bruins defense stiffened to keep the score at 1-0.
Moments after the penalty time ended, the Bruins got back even as Joona Koppanen threw a puck at Chris Driedger's crease and successfully caromed it through the Springfield goalie at 12:12 to deadlock the game, 1-1.
Providence broke the tie when Cooper Zech sneaked into the slot from his defense perch, took a low-to-high feed from Ryan Fitzgerald, and snapped it under the crossbar on the glove side of Driedger. The tiebreaking goal came at 16:48 of the first to make it 2-1 into the first intermission.
Providence threatened late in the period to add to their lead, as both Matthew Wedman and Will Lochead were penalized simultaneously for minor penalties with 35 seconds remaining. However, Cliff Pu bailed his teammates out when he drew a penalty on Providence's Paul Carey just 22 seconds later. Springfield escaped the first with just the 2-1 deficit.
While Springfield escaped without further harm on the Providence power plays, the Bruins did explode in the second period for a second straight night. Koppanen, Alex Petrovic, Paul Carey, and Samuel Asselin all added to the Providence lead in the middle stanza. Ryan Fitzgerald and Zech would add on goals in the final period.
The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers. Action begins at 7:05 p.m., but fans are encouraged to arrive downtown early for the Community Bank N.A. pregame block party at 4:00 p.m. at Court Square in Springfield. The party will feature food and drink, as well as a live music performance by Blood Brothers.
For more ticket information or to become a 2019-20 Springfield Thunderbirds ticket package member, or to purchase single game tickets, call (413) 739-GOAL (4625) or visit www.SpringfieldThunderbirds.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019
- Dallas Stars Loan Joseph Cecconi to Texas - Texas Stars
- Bruins Prevail in T-Birds Final Preseason Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba 3-1 in Preseason Finale - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Lose 5-2 to the Belleville Senators in the Pre-Season Opener - Laval Rocket
- Moose Close Preseason with a Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Twelve More Join Griffins from Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Open Preseason with Convincing Win over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Close Preseason with 4-2 Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Assign Prokhorkin to Reign - Ontario Reign
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preseason Game #2 Preview: Tucson at Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- Defenseman Jake Walman Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Reduce Training Camp Roster by 10 Players - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28 - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Tops Chicago, 4-2, in Preseason Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Youth Leads Way in Condors 8-3 Preseason Win over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Drop Preseason Opener to Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Falls to San Jose in Preseason Debut, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Edges Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Earn First Preseason Victory with 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Springfield Thunderbirds Stories
- Bruins Prevail in T-Birds Final Preseason Game
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from T-Birds
- T-Birds Drop Overtime Decision to Bruins in Preseason Action
- Florida Panthers Loan Three Players to Thunderbirds for Training Camp
- Bednard, T-Birds Get Best of Wolf Pack, 4-2