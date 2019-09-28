Dallas Stars Loan Joseph Cecconi to Texas
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Texas Stars News Release
FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the team has loaned Joseph Cecconi to the Texas Stars. Dallas' training camp roster now stands at 24 players and Texas stands at 25 players.
PLAYER POSITION STATUS
Joseph Cecconi Defenseman Loaned to Texas (AHL)
Texas opens the regular season at home on Friday, Oct. 4 against the Tucson Roadrunners at 7 p.m. to begin Opening Weekend at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. They return the following night to face the Manitoba Moose on Saturday, Oct. 5 at 7 p.m.
The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. Full-season, 24-game and 12-game ticket packages for the 2019-20 campaign are on sale now. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.
Images from this story
|
Texas Stars defenseman Joseph Cecconi
(Andy Nietupski)
