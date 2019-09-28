Preseason Game #2 Preview: Tucson at Milwaukee

Preseason Game #2 - Tucson (1-0-0-0) at Milwaukee (1-0-0-0)

4 PM MST, UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Radio Broadcast: Fox Sports 1450 AM Tucson, iHeartRadio app

Referees: Michael Markovic (#47), Peter Tarnaris (#17)

Linesmen: William Hancock (#17), John Rey (#16)

The Roadrunners return to game action, concluding their weekend of exhibition play tonight against the home-hosting Milwaukee Admirals. The contest will be the first-ever between the two sides.

Tucson enters tonight's game following a 4-3 defeat of the Chicago Wolves last night at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, a back-and-forth affair.

Jeremy Gregoire paced all Roadrunners skaters with a goal and two assists while Nate Schnarr also picked up one-and-one in his first action in a Roadrunners uniform.

Erik Kallgren picked up the win in net for Tucson, denying 30 of 33 attempts from the Wolves.

Worth noting, Milwaukee bested the same Chicago team that Tucson faced last night on Thursday by a score of 4-0.

Three Things

1) A good showing of resiliency last night from the Roadrunners, especially after the majority of the game was spent with either Chicago in the lead or tied. Three consecutive penalties in the early parts of the second could have been costly.

2) Look for a bit of a different lineup tonight. While winning means success, ice time is also important in these situations for those on the bubble of whom could be headed to Rapid City, the club's ECHL affiliate, following the weekend.

3) Defenseman Vince Pedrie, a former Milwaukee Admiral himself, actually led all skaters with six shots in last night's contest. Behind him? Fellow Roadrunners left-side defenseman Cam Dineen with 5. Not a bad night for John Slaney's blue-line in terms of getting pucks on net.

What's The Word?

Roadrunners Forward Jeremy Gregoire on the team's effort in last night's victory...

"We played within our identity, nothing too complicated. I really liked my line with Nate Schnarr and Tyler Steenbergen. They're two fast, young players, so I was very excited to play with them."

Roadrunners Forward Jeremy Gregoire on the team's start and their resiliency throughout...

"Our first period was sloppy, but it's still preseason. What I liked is that we battled back in the second half of the game and we'll have to keep that going."

Roadrunners Forward Jeremy Gregoire on returning to Milwaukee after spending the first half of last season here...

"It was good to see some of the Admirals crew again, I enjoyed my time here."

Number to Know

6. Just six days stand between today and the Roadrunners regular season opener Friday in Texas. Factor in a travel day tomorrow to return to Tucson and a travel day Thursday to travel to Texas, there's a lot going into a short amount of time.

We're Doing It Live

Catch tonight's action LIVE on with Roadrunners play-by-play voice Adrian Denny on Fox Sports 1450 AM Tucson as he calls the game from the Roadrunners' flagship radio station, where coverage begins at 4:45 PM.

