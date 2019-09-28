Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following four players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Player Position Team League

Michael Bunting Forward Tucson AHL

Michael Chaput Forward Tucson AHL

Hudson Fasching Forward Tucson AHL

Aaron Ness Defense Tucson AHL

The Coyotes now have 25 players remaining in training camp.

The Coyotes will open their regular season on Thursday, October 3 at the Anaheim Ducks. They will host the Boston Bruins in their home opener on Saturday, October 5 at Gila River Arena. Game time is 6 p.m. For ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).

