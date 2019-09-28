Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
GLENDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following four players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
Player Position Team League
Michael Bunting Forward Tucson AHL
Michael Chaput Forward Tucson AHL
Hudson Fasching Forward Tucson AHL
Aaron Ness Defense Tucson AHL
The Coyotes now have 25 players remaining in training camp.
The Coyotes will open their regular season on Thursday, October 3 at the Anaheim Ducks. They will host the Boston Bruins in their home opener on Saturday, October 5 at Gila River Arena. Game time is 6 p.m. For ticket information, please visit ArizonaCoyotes.com or call 480-563-PUCK (7825).
