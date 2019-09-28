Defenseman Jake Walman Assigned to Rampage

SAN ANTONIO, TX - St. Louis Blues General Manager and President of Hockey Operations Doug Armstrong announced on Saturday that the Blues have assigned defenseman Jake Walman to the Rampage. Forward Alexei Toropchenko has been recalled to St. Louis.

Walman, 23, is readying for his third pro season, and second with the Rampage. A third-round draft pick for the Blues in 2014, Walman appeared in 66 games for the Rampage in 2018-19 and notched three goals and 13 points. The Toronto, Ontario native has totaled nine goals, 36 points, and 74 penalty minutes in 132 career AHL games with San Antonio, Binghamton, and Chicago.

Toropchenko, 20, appeared in both preseason games with the Rampage. A fourth-round Blues draft pick in 2017, Toropchenko registered 17 goals and 43 points in 62 games last season with the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League.

Rampage General Manager Kevin McDonald also announced on Saturday that the team has reduced its training camp roster. Forwards Spencer Asuchak, Braylon Shmyr, Ian McNulty, Daniel Moynihan, Connor Moynihan, and Nicholas Miglio have been released from their tryouts. Defensemen Ben Owen, Kyle Doetzel, and Cam Knight have also been released from their tryouts.

The Rampage open the 2019-20 season on home ice on Oct. 4 when they host the Manitoba Moose at the AT&T Center. Puck-drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with the game broadcast on Ticket 760AM and streamed on AHLTV.

