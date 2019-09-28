Iowa Falls to Manitoba 3-1 in Preseason Finale

GRAND FORKS, ND - Iowa Wild closed out its preseason schedule with a 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND.

Iowa took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period as forward Gabriel Gagne scored his first of the preseason. Forward Brett Pollock took a shot that was initially saved by goaltender Griffen Outhouse (23 saves) but Gagne corralled the rebound and knocked it across the goal line for the score.

At the end of the first period, Iowa led 1-0 and outshot the Moose 13-5.

Manitoba evened the game at 1-1 at 8:51 in the second period. Defenseman Logan Stanley took a shot from the point and forward Andrei Chibisov deflected the puck into the net, beating goaltender Mat Robson (17 saves).

Minutes later, the Moose scored a power-play goal to take a 2-1 lead. Forward Michael Spacek one-timed a pass from defenseman Seth Griffith over Robson's blocker for the score.

Through two periods of play, Manitoba led 2-1 while Iowa had a 16-13 shot advantage.

Manitoba iced the game at 19:09 as forward Kristian Reichel netted an empty-net goal to give the home team a 3-1 lead.

At the final buzzer, Manitoba earned the 3-1 victory. The Wild outshot the Moose 24-20. Iowa went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.

Iowa kicks off the season Oct. 4 at Wells Fargo Arena against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

