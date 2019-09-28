Iowa Falls to Manitoba 3-1 in Preseason Finale
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
GRAND FORKS, ND - Iowa Wild closed out its preseason schedule with a 3-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose at Ralph Engelstad Arena in Grand Forks, ND.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead midway through the first period as forward Gabriel Gagne scored his first of the preseason. Forward Brett Pollock took a shot that was initially saved by goaltender Griffen Outhouse (23 saves) but Gagne corralled the rebound and knocked it across the goal line for the score.
At the end of the first period, Iowa led 1-0 and outshot the Moose 13-5.
Manitoba evened the game at 1-1 at 8:51 in the second period. Defenseman Logan Stanley took a shot from the point and forward Andrei Chibisov deflected the puck into the net, beating goaltender Mat Robson (17 saves).
Minutes later, the Moose scored a power-play goal to take a 2-1 lead. Forward Michael Spacek one-timed a pass from defenseman Seth Griffith over Robson's blocker for the score.
Through two periods of play, Manitoba led 2-1 while Iowa had a 16-13 shot advantage.
Manitoba iced the game at 19:09 as forward Kristian Reichel netted an empty-net goal to give the home team a 3-1 lead.
At the final buzzer, Manitoba earned the 3-1 victory. The Wild outshot the Moose 24-20. Iowa went 0-for-4 on the power play and 4-for-5 on the penalty kill.
Iowa kicks off the season Oct. 4 at Wells Fargo Arena against the Rockford IceHogs. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.
The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019
- Dallas Stars Loan Joseph Cecconi to Texas - Texas Stars
- Bruins Prevail in T-Birds Final Preseason Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba 3-1 in Preseason Finale - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Lose 5-2 to the Belleville Senators in the Pre-Season Opener - Laval Rocket
- Moose Close Preseason with a Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Twelve More Join Griffins from Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Open Preseason with Convincing Win over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Close Preseason with 4-2 Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Assign Prokhorkin to Reign - Ontario Reign
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preseason Game #2 Preview: Tucson at Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- Defenseman Jake Walman Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Reduce Training Camp Roster by 10 Players - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28 - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Tops Chicago, 4-2, in Preseason Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Youth Leads Way in Condors 8-3 Preseason Win over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Drop Preseason Opener to Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Falls to San Jose in Preseason Debut, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Edges Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Earn First Preseason Victory with 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.