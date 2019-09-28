Comets Fall Short in Preseason Finale

Binghamton, N.Y. - The Utica Comets jumped out to an early lead but surrendered three consecutive power play goals and ultimately fell 4-3 to the Binghamton Devils Saturday night at the Floyd L. Maines Veteran's Memorial Arena. Matt Petgrave, Francis Perron, and Carter Camper scored for Utica. Zane McIntyre got the start in net and stopped 21 of 25 shots.

Utica wasted no time finding the back of the net when Petgrave fired a wrister from the point past Devils netminder Evan Cormier 38 seconds into the game. Jonah Gadjovich tallied an assist. Ben Street tied the game at one with a power play goal at the 6:34 mark of the first period, then Joey Anderson gave Binghamton the lead with 2:12 to go in the frame, capitalizing on a scrum in front for the power play goal.

Binghamton continued to press but McIntyre and the Comets defense held strong to keep the score at 2-1 heading into the second intermission.

Street struck again on the power play at the 7:28 mark of the third to double the lead for Binghamton before Perron brought the Comets back within one two minutes later, depositing a loose puck in the slot. Stefan LeBlanc and Gadjovich earned the helpers on Perron's second in as many nights. Marian Studenic regained the two-goal lead for the home team with 3:39 to go, putting the Comets into overdrive down the stretch. Extra attacker pressure with McIntyre on the bench helped Camper score with 9.2 seconds to play in regulation, but it was too little, too late for the Comets.

The Comets open up the regular season one week from tonight on October 5 against the Devils. Puck drop at Floyd L. Maines Veteran's Memorial Arena is at 7:05 p.m. The game can be heard on 94.9 KROCK and viewed on AHL TV.

