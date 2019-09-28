Heat Drop Preseason Opener to Bakersfield

September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Stockton Heat News Release





BAKERSFIELD, Calif. - The Stockton Heat started fast with the game's first goal, but a strong scoring stretch from the Bakersfield Condors allowed the home team to take control of the contest en route to an 8-3 victory in the teams' preseason opener Friday night at Mechanics Bank Arena. Zac Leslie got the scoring going, finding the back of the net 7:24 into the contest before the Condors rattled off four unanswered. The teams then traded goals, with Luke Philp cutting the deficit to 4-2 and Adam Tambellini lighting the lamp to make the score 5-3 in favor of Bakersfield, before the home team scored three-straight to end the night. Special teams played a big role in the contest, with the Heat scoring three times on the man-advantage but conceding two short-handed goals.

GOALIES

W: Shane Starrett (39 shots, 36 saves)

L: Tyler Parsons (21 shots, 16 saves)

NOTABLE STATISTICS

Three Stars: First - Kailer Yamamoto (2g, 1a); Second - Kirill Maksimov (2g); Third - Caleb Jones (1g, 1a)

Final Shots: STK - 39, BAK - 31

Power Plays: STK - 3-8, BAK - 0-1

- Adam Tambellini recorded a multi-point night with a goal and an assist.

- Three Heat newcomers combined for the club's first goal, with Zac Leslie lighting the lamp with a setup from Martin Pospisil and Adam Ruzicka.

- Luke Philp found the back of the net in his first AHL action, scoring in the second period with assists going to Andrew Nielsen and Tambellini.

- All three Stockton goals came on the power play.

UP NEXT

The Heat will play host to Bakersfield in the preseason finale Sunday at Stockton Arena, a 5 p.m. PST puck drop. Tickets for the game are on sale now.

