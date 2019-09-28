Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release
TUCSON, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following four players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.
FORWARDS:
Michael Bunting
The franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes returns to Tucson for his fourth season.
Michael Chaput
Acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in late February, the former Calder Cup Champion finished the campaign in Tucson with 16 points in 16 games.
Hudson Fasching
After being acquired from Buffalo in the summer of 2018, Fasching registered a career-high 33 points in 64 games with the Roadrunners last year.
DEFENSEMEN:
Aaron Ness
No defenseman in the AHL had more points than Aaron Ness last season, posting 55 points in 71 games with Hershey.
Save The Date
The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019
- Sens Open Preseason with Convincing Win over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Close Preseason with 4-2 Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Assign Prokhorkin to Reign - Ontario Reign
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preseason Game #2 Preview: Tucson at Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- Defenseman Jake Walman Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Reduce Training Camp Roster by 10 Players - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28 - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Tops Chicago, 4-2, in Preseason Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Youth Leads Way in Condors 8-3 Preseason Win over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Drop Preseason Opener to Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Falls to San Jose in Preseason Debut, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Edges Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Earn First Preseason Victory with 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tucson Roadrunners Stories
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson
- Preseason Game #2 Preview: Tucson at Milwaukee
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players
- Tucson Tops Chicago, 4-2, in Preseason Opener
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Three to Tucson