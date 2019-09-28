Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson

September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release





TUCSON, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes President of Hockey Operations and General Manager John Chayka announced today that the Coyotes have assigned the following four players to the Tucson Roadrunners, the club's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

FORWARDS:

Michael Bunting

The franchise's all-time leader in goals, assists, points and penalty minutes returns to Tucson for his fourth season.

Michael Chaput

Acquired from the Montreal Canadiens in late February, the former Calder Cup Champion finished the campaign in Tucson with 16 points in 16 games.

Hudson Fasching

After being acquired from Buffalo in the summer of 2018, Fasching registered a career-high 33 points in 64 games with the Roadrunners last year.

DEFENSEMEN:

Aaron Ness

No defenseman in the AHL had more points than Aaron Ness last season, posting 55 points in 71 games with Hershey.

Save The Date

The Roadrunners will open their fourth season of play in Southern Arizona on Friday, October 18 when the team hosts the San Antonio Rampage, AHL affiliate of the Stanley Cup Champion St. Louis Blues at Tucson Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. and ticket packages including the opening night are on sale now.

