Admirals Cruise Past Roadrunners
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Milwaukee Admirals News Release
Milwaukee, WI - Mike Huntebrinker turned in another impressive performance as he scored twice and added two assists for a four-point night as the Admirals took down the Tucson Roadrunners 5-0 to finish off their pre-season slate on Saturday night at Panther Arena.
Troy Grosenick stopped 29 shots in net for the Admirals to earn the shutout as Milwaukee didn't allow a goal in a pair of exhibition wins. Huntebrinker finished the two contests with four goals and three assists.
After a scoreless first period, Huntebrinker got the Admirals on the board with his third of the pre-season at 6:43 of the second. Stationed in the slot Huntebrinker deflected a shot from Brandon Fortunato over the shoulder of Tucson goalie Merrick Madsen. Mathieu Olivier also assisted on the tally.
Olivier would push the Admirals lead to 2-0 later in the sandwich frame with a shorthanded tally at the 14:04 mark. With the Roadrunners on a 5-on-3 power-play, Olivier caused a turnover at the Milwaukee blueline and then passed to Huntebrinker, who was just out of the box, and the two raced down on a 2-on-1 which ended with Olivier firing in a tape-to-tape pass for the tally.
Just under three minutes later Huntebrinker made it 3-0 courtesy of a wrist shot from between the wheels. Zach Magwood picked up the lone assist on the goal.
Magwood and Laurent Dauphin would tickle the twine for the Admirals in third period to make it 5-0.
Milwaukee finished the night 1-for-2 on the power-play and perfect 7-for-7 on the penalty kill.
The Admirals 2019-20 regular season, presented by Landmark Credit Union, will begin on the road in Iowa on Sunday, October 6 at 3 pm against Iowa before opening the home portion of their schedule on Saturday, October 12 at 6 pm against the Laval Rocket.
