Colorado Falls to San Jose in Preseason Debut, 3-0

September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Colorado Eagles News Release





SAN JOSE, CA. - The San Jose Barracuda netted three power-play goals, while goaltender Andrew Shortridge stopped all 24 shots he faced, as the Colorado Eagles fell 3-0 in the team's first preseason contest of the year. Forwards Krystof Hrabik, Maxim Letunov and Noah Gregor all found the back of the net, as San Jose outshot Colorado 35-24 in the contest.

An early power play would get the Barracuda on the board first when Hrabik fielded a cross-slot pass at the side of the crease and banked the puck past Eagles goaltender Adam Werner to put San Jose on top, 1-0 at the 5:00 mark of the opening period.

The opening 20 minutes would also see the game's first fight when Colorado forward Patrick McGrath dropped the gloves with Barracuda forward Jacob Graves with 14:57 remaining in the first period. The Eagles would earn a power play of their own later in the first period, but would not be able to cash in, sending San Jose to the first intermission with a 1-0 advantage.

The power play would again become a catalyst for the Barracuda, as Letunov grabbed a pass at the bottom of the right-wing circle and blistered a shot into the back of the net to give San Jose a 2-0 lead at the 1:25 mark of the second period.

Colorado would outshoot the Barracuda in the second period by a count of 8-6, but Shortridge would keep the scoresheet clean to allow San Jose to take a 2-0 advantage into the locker room after 40 minutes of action.

The Barracuda earned their fourth power play of the evening midway through the third period and Gregor would capitalize with a wrist shot from the bottom of the left circle that would light the lamp and stretch San Jose's lead to 3-0 with 11:35 remaining in the contest. Colorado would be held to just six shots in the final 20 minutes and the Barracuda would skate to the 3-0 victory.

The postseason concludes when the Eagles take on San Jose at Solar4America Ice on Saturday, September 28th at 7:00pm MT.

The 2019-20 season begins when the Eagles host the Stockton Heat on Friday, October 4th at the Budweiser Events Center. Tickets for all regular season contests are on sale now and can be purchased at ColoradoEagles.com or by calling (970) 686-SHOT.

