Twelve More Join Griffins from Detroit
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The Detroit Red Wings on Saturday assigned nine players to the Grand Rapids Griffins, including forwards Ryan Kuffner, David Pope, Givani Smith, Evgeny Svechnikov, Joe Veleno and Filip Zadina, and defensemen Oliwer Kaski, Gustav Lindstrom and Vili Saarijarvi. In addition, forwards Jarid Lukosevicius, Gregor MacLeod and Dominik Shine have joined the American Hockey League team after being released from their tryouts with Detroit.
The Griffins will hold their first practice in Grand Rapids on Monday at 10:30 a.m. at Griff's IceHouse at Belknap Park in preparation for the season opener at Chicago next Saturday, Oct. 5. Grand Rapids will return to Van Andel Arena for Opening Night presented by Huntington Bank on Friday, Oct. 11 against Milwaukee.
Single-game tickets for all 38 home games are currently on sale. Fans can secure their full-season, select-season or group ticket packages by calling (616) 774-4585 ext. 2 or visit griffinshockey.com for more information.
