Youth Leads Way in Condors 8-3 Preseason Win over Stockton

September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release





CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors (1-0-0) opened the preseason in fine form with an 8-3 victory over the Stockton Heat (0-1-0) on Friday at Mechanics Bank Arena. RW Kailer Yamamoto had three points (2g-1a), LW Kirill Maksimov had two shorthanded goals, and RW Tyler Benson chipped in with two helpers.

FIRST PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: D Zac Leslie (1st) off a rebound; Assists: Popisil, Ruzicka; Time of goal: 7:24; STK leads, 1-0

CONDORS GOAL : RW Kailer Yamamoto (1st) shifted around the netminder on a partial breakaway; Assists: Benson, Malone; Time of goal: 16:29; Game tied, 1-1

CONDORS GOAL: RW Josh Currie (1st) on a rebound; Assists: Kulevich, Marody; Time of goal: 19:13; BAK leads, 2-1

SHOTS: BAK- 12, STK- 15

SECOND PERIOD

CONDORS GOAL: C Brad Malone (1st) stripped the Heat d-man of the puck and into a vacated net; Unassisted; Time of goal: 6:34; BAK leads, 3-1

CONDORS GOAL: LW Kirill Maksimov (1st) shorthanded in tight on a wrist shot; Assist: McLeod; Time of goal: 9:58; BAK leads, 4-1

HEAT GOAL: C Luke Philp (1st) cut the deficit to two; Assists: Nielsen, Tambellini; Time of goal: 10:22; BAK leads, 4-2

CONDORS GOAL: LW Joe Gambardella (1st) knocked in a loose rebound; Time of goal: 11:54; BAK leads, 5-2

SHOTS: BAK - 9, STK - 11

THIRD PERIOD

HEAT GOAL: LW Adam Tambellini (1st) on a rebound; Assist: Schueneman; Time of goal: :47; BAK leads, 5-3

CONDORS GOAL: D Caleb Jones (1st) blasted one home from the right-wing circle; Unassisted; Time of goal: 2:35; BAK leads, 6-3

CONDORS GOAL: Maksimov (2nd) shorthanded off a feed from the left-wing wall; Assists: Benson; Jones; Time of goal: 5:42; BAK leads, 7-3

CONDORS GOAL: Yamamoto (2nd) on a wraparound; Assists: Kulevich, Bouchard; Time of goal: 11:13; BAK leads, 8-3

SHOTS: BAK- 11, STK - 13

QUICK HITS

THREE STARS: 1. Yamamoto (BAK) 2. Maksimov (BAK) 3. Jones (BAK)

POWER PLAYS: BAK - 0/1 ; STK - 3/8

SHOTS ON GOAL: BAK - 32; STK - 39

GOALTENDERS: BAK - Starrett (1-0-0; 36/39); STK - Parsons (0-1-0; 16/21; 40:00)

The Condors scored twice shorthanded (both Maksimov goals)

D Caleb Jones and C Brad Malone were each +4

RW Anthony Peluso fought twice and earned 20 penalty minutes

RW Tyler Benson had two assists

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.