Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from T-Birds
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
SUNRISE, Fla. - Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Dale Tallon announced today that the Panthers have recalled forward Anthony Greco from Florida's American Hockey League affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds.
Greco, 25, is coming off his best season as a professional in 2018-19, during which he scored a career-high 30 goals and 59 points. He represented the Thunderbirds in the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic in Springfield, where he set the league record in the fastest skater competition with a time of 13.251 seconds.
Greco made his NHL debut last December 11 for the Panthers against the Minnesota Wild.
The Thunderbirds' preseason slate comes to a close in Providence tonight at 7:05 p.m. at the Dunkin' Donuts Center against the Bruins. The regular season begins with Opening Night presented by MGM Springfield on Saturday, Oct. 5 against the Bridgeport Sound Tigers.
