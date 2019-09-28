Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Jose Barracuda News Release
BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES
San Jose (1-0-0-0) opened up the 2019-20 preseason against the Colorado Eagles (0-1-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) on Saturday at Solar4America Ice at San Jose. The Barracuda used three power-play goals and a shutout performance from Andrew Shortridge to defeat Colorado 3-0.
BARRACUDA PLAYER NOTES
Andrew Shortridge compiled 24 saves en-route to a shutout win in his preseason debut.
Krystof Hrabik scored San Jose's opening goal of the preseason at the five-minute mark of the first period.
Maxim Letunov tallied the second goal of the evening on the power-play at 1:25 of the second period.
Noah Gregor put a team-high four shots on net while adding a power-play goal at 8:25 of the third and had the primary assist on Letunov's goal.
