Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup

BARRACUDA TEAM NOTES

San Jose (1-0-0-0) opened up the 2019-20 preseason against the Colorado Eagles (0-1-0-0) (Colorado Avalanche) on Saturday at Solar4America Ice at San Jose. The Barracuda used three power-play goals and a shutout performance from Andrew Shortridge to defeat Colorado 3-0.

BARRACUDA PLAYER NOTES

Andrew Shortridge compiled 24 saves en-route to a shutout win in his preseason debut.

Krystof Hrabik scored San Jose's opening goal of the preseason at the five-minute mark of the first period.

Maxim Letunov tallied the second goal of the evening on the power-play at 1:25 of the second period.

Noah Gregor put a team-high four shots on net while adding a power-play goal at 8:25 of the third and had the primary assist on Letunov's goal.

