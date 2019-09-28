Devils Special Teams Catch Fire in 4-3 Win over Comets

September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release





BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils scored three power-play goals as they defeated the visiting Utica Comets, 4-3, on Friday night at Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.

Utica took a 1-0 lead just 0:38 into the game after an offensive zone faceoff win. Matt Petgrave sent a shot from just inside the blue line over the right shoulder of goaltender Evan Cormier for a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Jonah Gadjoich.

The Devils came back and tied the game at the 6:34 mark on the power play. Ben Street started a give-and-go play with Brett Seney and finished by ripping a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Zane McIntyre. Street's power-play tally was assisted by Seney and Colton White.

Joey Anderson gave the Devils their first lead of the preseason with another power-play goal late in the period. On a scrum in front of the net, Anderson collected a rebound and lifted a backhand just under the cross bar for a 2-1 lead with helpers from Egor Sharangovich and Street. Binghamton took a one-goal lead into the intermission and a 15-8 shot advantage.

After no scoring in the second period, Street converted on the power play 7:28 into the third period. Seney hit Street with a cross-ice pass and the one timer flew by McIntyre for a 3-1 lead with assists from Seney and White.

Francis Perron pulled the Comets back within a goal on a shot from the right wing circle as players scrambled in front of the net. Perron stepped up and his snap shot beat Cormier who was trying to get back to his left in the crease. Gadjovich and Stefan LeBlanc collected the assists as the Comets trailed by one, 3-2.

Binghamton got the insurance goal with 3:39 left in regulation on a great play from Ara Nazarian down the left side of the ice. Nazarian skated into the left circle and feathered a pass to Marian Studenic who tapped the puck through the legs on McIntyre for a 4-2 lead.

Utica added a goal with nine seconds left in the game and the Devils came away with a 4-3 win.

The Devils will host Syracuse tomorrow at 3 p.m. to finish the preseason. Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.

Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.