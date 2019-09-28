Devils Special Teams Catch Fire in 4-3 Win over Comets
September 28, 2019 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Binghamton Devils News Release
BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Devils scored three power-play goals as they defeated the visiting Utica Comets, 4-3, on Friday night at Floyd L Maines Veterans Memorial Arena.
Utica took a 1-0 lead just 0:38 into the game after an offensive zone faceoff win. Matt Petgrave sent a shot from just inside the blue line over the right shoulder of goaltender Evan Cormier for a 1-0 lead. The goal was assisted by Jonah Gadjoich.
The Devils came back and tied the game at the 6:34 mark on the power play. Ben Street started a give-and-go play with Brett Seney and finished by ripping a one timer over the shoulder of goaltender Zane McIntyre. Street's power-play tally was assisted by Seney and Colton White.
Joey Anderson gave the Devils their first lead of the preseason with another power-play goal late in the period. On a scrum in front of the net, Anderson collected a rebound and lifted a backhand just under the cross bar for a 2-1 lead with helpers from Egor Sharangovich and Street. Binghamton took a one-goal lead into the intermission and a 15-8 shot advantage.
After no scoring in the second period, Street converted on the power play 7:28 into the third period. Seney hit Street with a cross-ice pass and the one timer flew by McIntyre for a 3-1 lead with assists from Seney and White.
Francis Perron pulled the Comets back within a goal on a shot from the right wing circle as players scrambled in front of the net. Perron stepped up and his snap shot beat Cormier who was trying to get back to his left in the crease. Gadjovich and Stefan LeBlanc collected the assists as the Comets trailed by one, 3-2.
Binghamton got the insurance goal with 3:39 left in regulation on a great play from Ara Nazarian down the left side of the ice. Nazarian skated into the left circle and feathered a pass to Marian Studenic who tapped the puck through the legs on McIntyre for a 4-2 lead.
Utica added a goal with nine seconds left in the game and the Devils came away with a 4-3 win.
The Devils will host Syracuse tomorrow at 3 p.m. to finish the preseason. Binghamton will open up the 2019-20 season at home on Saturday, October 5 at 7:05 p.m. against the Utica Comets. Tickets are available by calling or texting "TICKETS" to 607-722-7367.
Download the FREE Binghamton Devils mobile app for Apple and Android. Get live score updates and breaking news notifications right to your phone!
Images from this story
|
Binghamton Devils battle the Utica Comets
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from September 28, 2019
- Admirals Cruise Past Roadrunners - Milwaukee Admirals
- Bears Rally to Beat Pens in Home Preseason Tilt in Overtime - Hershey Bears
- P-Bruins Score Eight Consecutive Goals, Defeat Springfield Thunderbirds, 8-1, in Preseason Finale - Providence Bruins
- Comets Fall Short in Preseason Finale - Utica Comets
- Devils Special Teams Catch Fire in 4-3 Win over Comets - Binghamton Devils
- Dallas Stars Loan Joseph Cecconi to Texas - Texas Stars
- Bruins Prevail in T-Birds Final Preseason Game - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Iowa Falls to Manitoba 3-1 in Preseason Finale - Iowa Wild
- Rocket Lose 5-2 to the Belleville Senators in the Pre-Season Opener - Laval Rocket
- Moose Close Preseason with a Victory - Manitoba Moose
- Twelve More Join Griffins from Detroit - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Sens Open Preseason with Convincing Win over Laval - Belleville Senators
- Wolf Pack Close Preseason with 4-2 Loss - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Kings Assign Prokhorkin to Reign - Ontario Reign
- Florida Panthers Recall F Anthony Greco from T-Birds - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster; Assign Four to Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Preseason Game #2 Preview: Tucson at Milwaukee - Tucson Roadrunners
- Blue Jackets Recall Forward Eric Robinson from Monsters - Cleveland Monsters
- Coyotes Reduce Training Camp Roster by Four Players - Tucson Roadrunners
- Defenseman Jake Walman Assigned to Rampage - San Antonio Rampage
- Amerks Reduce Training Camp Roster by 10 Players - Rochester Americans
- Game Day Build-Up: Senators at Rocket, September 28 - Belleville Senators
- Preseason Game Preview: Bears vs. Penguins, 7 PM - Hershey Bears
- Tucson Tops Chicago, 4-2, in Preseason Opener - Tucson Roadrunners
- Youth Leads Way in Condors 8-3 Preseason Win over Stockton - Bakersfield Condors
- Barracuda Blank Eagles in Preseason Tuneup - San Jose Barracuda
- Heat Drop Preseason Opener to Bakersfield - Stockton Heat
- Colorado Falls to San Jose in Preseason Debut, 3-0 - Colorado Eagles
- Iowa Edges Moose - Manitoba Moose
- Wild Earn First Preseason Victory with 2-1 Win - Iowa Wild
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.