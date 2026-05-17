Hugo Cuypers Can't Stop Scoring!10th Consecutive Game Bagging Goals for @chicagofire

Published on May 16, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

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Major League Soccer Stories from May 16, 2026

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