Hens Win 5th Straight on Wild Ninth Inning Rally

A wild ninth inning comeback saw the Toledo Mud Hens earn their first walk-off win of the season, as they defeated the slumping Louisville Bats 7-6 on Friday night at Fifth Third Field. Toledo moves to 9-4 after their fifth straight victory, as Louisville drops to 2-11.

The two teams traded blows early on, scoring one run per inning for three of the first four frames, putting the score at 3-3 after four. Louisville would score twice in the fifth and once more in the eighth to leave the Hens down 6-3 entering the bottom of the ninth.

Ricky Karcher came in to pitch the ninth for the Bats, but gave up a leadoff single to Justyn-Henry Malloy, a walk to Andre Lipcius, an RBI double to Andy Ibanez, and two more walks to Jonathan Davis and Andrew Knapp before exiting the 6-5 game without recording an out. Louisville's Silvino Bracho came in to replace Karcher, but immediately gave up an RBI single to Jermaine Palacios that tied the game at 6-6. The next batter Michael Papierski hit a fly ball to right field, deep enough for Jonathan Davis to tag up and score from third base to win the game. Papierski's sac fly was the only out recorded in the inning, as Toledo sent seven men to the plate with six of them reaching base.

Despite the winning score, the Mud Hens were outhit by Louisville 7-12. The Bats certainly had their chances but were unable to fully capitalize, leaving 12 men on base compared four runners stranded by the Mud Hens.

Ashton Goudeau started for the Hens, giving up five runs (four earned runs) over 4.2 innings pitched, with three walks and four strikeouts. Louisville's starter Luke Weaver pitched 5.0 innings, giving up three earned runs with two walks and five Ks. Until the ninth innings, the Bat's bullpen was almost untouchable, allowing just one baserunner through the 6th, 7th, and 8th innings. Toledo's Aneurys Zabala pitched a scoreless ninth and was credited with the win, while Ricky Karcher earned the loss.

The Bats hit a whopping six (6) doubles in the game, and had five players who recorded multi-hit games. Andy Ibanez was the lone Mud Hen with a multi-hit game, both extra base hits. In addition to his clutch RBI double in the ninth, he hit his fifth home run of the year in the bottom of the fourth, a solo shot to tie the game at 3-3.

Toledo will look to continue their five-game winning streak against Louisville tomorrow at 4:05 pm at Fifth Third Field.

