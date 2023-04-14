Chasers Score Eight Runs in Final Two Innings to Stun I-Cubs 11-8
April 14, 2023 - International League (IL) - Omaha Storm Chasers News Release
DES MOINES, IOWA - Despite trailing by four runs after the seventh inning, the Omaha Storm Chasers stirred up a comeback and scored four in the eighth and four in the ninth to come-from-behind and beat the Iowa Cubs, 11-8 on Friday at Principal Park.
Omaha struck first, scoring two runs in the top of the first on a two-run single from Nick Loftin, then Loftin added one more run in the fifth on a sacrifice fly, at the time giving Omaha a 3-2 lead.
Iowa tied the game in the bottom of the first with a pair of runs, then took a lead in the bottom of the fifth with a pair of RBI singles. After jumping ahead off Andrés Núñez , the Cubs added two more runs of insurance in the sixth and one in the seventh against Núñez and Evan Sisk, giving them a 7-3 lead heading to the eighth.
In the top of the eighth, the Storm Chasers immediately began to mount a comeback, as Freddy Fermin opened the inning with a double, then Dairon Blanco was hit by a pitch.
Pinch-hitter Tucker Bradley came off the bench and drove a two-run double into the gap on the first pitch he saw, then after an Iowa error, scored from third on an RBI single from Tyler Gentry. With two outs, Gentry came around to score from second base and tie the game on a dropped fly ball by I-Cubs right fielder Brennen Davis that put Logan Porter on second.
Iowa took back the lead in the bottom of the eighth, as Collin Snider issued a bases-loaded walk to Mike Tauchman to move the score to 8-7.
Storm Chasers hitters immediately got back to work in the ninth inning, as the first four batters reached to promptly tie the game. CJ Alexander walked, Fermin reached on another Cubs error and Blanco walked to load the bases for Bradley, who once again came through in the clutch and singled home Alexander to tie the game at 8-8.
Samad Taylor immediately gave Omaha the lead with a groundout that scored Fermin from third and Maikel Garcia doubled in both Blanco and Alexander for runs of insurance, the 11-8 score that held to be final.
Nick Wittgren took over in the bottom of the ninth and allowed a leadoff single, but proceeded to strike out the next three hitters he faced to lock down his first save of the year and finish off the thrilling come-from-behind win.
Between starting pitcher Drew Parrish and the four relievers behind him, Omaha pitchers combined to strike out a season-high 14 batters, while walking just four (one intentional). Parrish punched out six over a season-high four innings, as he allowed three runs on four hits.
The Storm Chasers will try and jump ahead in the series, Saturday at 3:08 p.m. CT as right-hander Max Castillo takes the mound at Principal Park.
